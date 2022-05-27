Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period.

SMMD stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,176 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90.

