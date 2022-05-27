Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $672,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,946,000.

VBK stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,791. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $193.17 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

