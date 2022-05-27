Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.5% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 82.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.49. 549,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,572,336. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.30. The company has a market capitalization of $523.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.24.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

