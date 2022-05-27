Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.87 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.6% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 356.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.62. 49,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,760. The firm has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.09.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

