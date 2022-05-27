Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 24 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel stock traded up $13.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,390.30. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,465. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,155.00 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,416.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,309.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

