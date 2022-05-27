Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 329 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Ecolab by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Ecolab by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 9,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.4% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 289.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Barclays reduced their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.07.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.26. 13,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.45.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

