Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. 12,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,434. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

