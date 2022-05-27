Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $4,924,129.40 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,221.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,025.20 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,780.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,074.72.

Amazon.com shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,803.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

