Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.
About Ambac Financial Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.