Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

About Ambac Financial Group (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.