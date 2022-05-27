Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $4.10 million and $76,191.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded up 150.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 614,678,240 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

