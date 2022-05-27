Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.16-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. 10,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

