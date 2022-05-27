Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 31,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

