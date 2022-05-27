AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $498.19 and last traded at $506.90, with a volume of 71302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $505.22.

The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.00.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

