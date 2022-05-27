AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.96 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $486.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $554.20 and its 200 day moving average is $624.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.97. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $481.02 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 56.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AMERCO by 187.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

