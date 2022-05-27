América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.64

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 38966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

