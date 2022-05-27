American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

AAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,800 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $176,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $328,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,792,364.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 82,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

