American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. American CuMo Mining shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 309,000 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$10.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.92, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.
American CuMo Mining Company Profile (CVE:MLY)
Featured Articles
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for American CuMo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CuMo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.