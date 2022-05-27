American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,084,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,826 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.21% of American Electric Power worth $541,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 2,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $228,416.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,789 shares of company stock worth $3,868,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.98.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.