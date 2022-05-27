AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABC. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $155.80 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.56 and a 200-day moving average of $141.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $2,070,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

