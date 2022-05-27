Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 699,666 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.50, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $497.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.68 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

