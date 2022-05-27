AMO Coin (AMO) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $26.20 million and $1.62 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

