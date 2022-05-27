Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

