Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $143.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.72 million to $148.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $131.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $543.23 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $558.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 199,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,495. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 221.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

