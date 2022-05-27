Analysts Anticipate KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KORE Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KORE Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KORE Group.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KORE. Cowen dropped their price objective on KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KORE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

Shares of NYSE:KORE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 61,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,116. KORE Group has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KORE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

