Analysts Anticipate Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.36). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Minerva Surgical.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTRS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

UTRS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,518. Minerva Surgical has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

