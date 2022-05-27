Analysts Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.10 million to $36.43 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $31.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $127.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,377,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,579,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,408,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.02. 2,885,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

