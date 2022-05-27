Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Wendy’s reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.78. 136,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,619. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

