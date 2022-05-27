Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.89. Welltower reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Welltower by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Welltower by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.90. 58,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,002. Welltower has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 120.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

