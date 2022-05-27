Analysts Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.94. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.68.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,888,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $9.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 161.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.45. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

