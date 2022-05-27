Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.57. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,297 shares of company stock worth $12,432,550. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,240. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.66. Paylocity has a one year low of $152.97 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

