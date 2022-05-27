Analysts Expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) to announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 112,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

