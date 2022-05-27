Analysts Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10).

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

MITO remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 261,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,334. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.07. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

