Analysts Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.01). Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,002,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 247,464 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Sunrun by 22.5% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sunrun by 208.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 412,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $26.44. 595,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,643. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

