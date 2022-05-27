Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Delivery Hero (DHER)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) recently:

5/27/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/23/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($101.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/10/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €51.00 ($54.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/9/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €88.00 ($93.62) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/9/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €80.00 ($85.11) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/6/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($101.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/6/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($101.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €50.00 ($53.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €56.00 ($59.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($101.06) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €125.00 ($132.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €53.20 ($56.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €80.00 ($85.11) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €70.00 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($101.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/20/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($101.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/6/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €88.00 ($93.62) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/5/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($101.06) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/5/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €80.00 ($85.11) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($101.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €53.20 ($56.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €70.00 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €125.00 ($132.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

DHER opened at €33.15 ($35.27) on Friday. Delivery Hero SE has a 12 month low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a 12 month high of €134.95 ($143.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

