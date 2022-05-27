Analysts Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) PT at $109.43

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,518. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

