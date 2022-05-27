Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT at $145.74

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.85.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CNI opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 89,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 31.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

