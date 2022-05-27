Analysts Set CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Target Price at $12.67

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.09 million, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,893 shares of company stock worth $103,170. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

