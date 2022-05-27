Analysts Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) PT at GBX 3,279.20

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,149 ($39.63).

EXPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 2,850 ($35.86) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($39.59) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,668 ($33.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.39. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,436 ($30.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,689 ($46.42). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,782.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,071.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

