Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Target Price at $62.50

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($78.72) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($72.34) to €67.00 ($71.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($63.83) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of HDELY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 127,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,990. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

