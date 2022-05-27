Analysts Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target at $5.18

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.89.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:HMPT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. 39,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,467. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

