Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target at $31.93

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.93.

Several research firms have commented on MOR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($48.94) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MorphoSys from €40.00 ($42.55) to €37.00 ($39.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $177,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOR stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,483. The firm has a market cap of $746.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 121.54%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

MorphoSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.