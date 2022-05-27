Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Price Target at $76.60

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.17. 106,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 951.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after buying an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

