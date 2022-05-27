Anatole Investment Management Ltd Makes New $77.99 Million Investment in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,653,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,988,000. GDS makes up approximately 4.3% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Anatole Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.88% of GDS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. abrdn plc raised its holdings in GDS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in GDS by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $30,383,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in GDS by 479.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 84,636 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.32.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. 1,666,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $81.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. GDS’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

