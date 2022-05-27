Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Acquires Shares of 100,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFFSU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter worth $325,000.

NASDAQ CFFSU remained flat at $$9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

