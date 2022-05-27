Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Buys New Stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LFACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000.

Get LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.