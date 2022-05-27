Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,868,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,599,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,054,000.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

MCAAU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,910. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.