Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,868,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,599,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,054,000.
MCAAU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,910. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.
Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.
