Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Takes Position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGAAU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $4,980,000.

NASDAQ TGAAU remained flat at $$9.97 on Friday. 3,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

