Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Takes Position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,562,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000.

Shares of UTAAU traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. UTA Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

