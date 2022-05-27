Anne L. Bramman Sells 13,333 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after buying an additional 711,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

